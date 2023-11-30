Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Residential
  4. American Samoa
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in American Samoa, United States

Villa To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
Villa in California, United States
Villa
California, United States
Area 800 m²
USA California Los Angeles County Beverly Hills Villa in the Mediterranean style Magnificent…
€7,90M
Leave a request
Villa with sauna in California, United States
Villa with sauna
California, United States
Area 1 320 m²
USA California Los Angeles County Beverly - Hills Modern Villa in Beverly - Hills Modern Hi-…
€21,94M
Leave a request
Villa in California, United States
Villa
California, United States
Area 910 m²
USA California, Los Angeles, Hollywood Hills Villa in Hollywood Hills New, modern villa with…
€15,72M
Leave a request
Villa in California, United States
Villa
California, United States
Area 672 m²
USA California, Los Angeles, Ensigno Villa on a New, modern villa with incredibly beautiful …
€9,60M
Leave a request
Villa with elevator, with mountain view, with sauna in California, United States
Villa with elevator, with mountain view, with sauna
California, United States
USA California, Los Angeles Villa with ocean views Amazing new Spanish-style villa, but with…
€23,57M
Leave a request
Villa with terrace in California, United States
Villa with terrace
California, United States
Area 1 115 m²
USA California, Los Angeles County,.Beverly Hills Unique villa 1115m2 Villa, the work of the…
€19,64M
Leave a request
Villa in California, United States
Villa
California, United States
Area 870 m²
USA California State, Los Angeles County, Beverly Hills Beautiful Villa in Beverly Hills Inc…
€13,31M
Leave a request
Villa with yard, with bath house in California, United States
Villa with yard, with bath house
California, United States
Area 872 m²
USA California, Los Angeles County,.Beverly Hills Modern villa Magnificent, modern, two-leve…
€21,78M
Leave a request
Villa with yard in California, United States
Villa with yard
California, United States
Area 921 m²
USA California, Los Angeles County,. Beverly Hills Villa in Beverly Hills Modern villa in th…
€26,20M
Leave a request
Villa with elevator, with terrace in California, United States
Villa with elevator, with terrace
California, United States
Area 1 168 m²
USA California, Los Angeles County. Beverly Hills Villa on top of the Cozy Italian-style vil…
€13,96M
Leave a request
Villa with elevator, with mountain view in California, United States
Villa with elevator, with mountain view
California, United States
Area 1 146 m²
USA California, Los Angeles County Modern Villa Sure the best price / quality ratio in Bever…
€13,05M
Leave a request

Properties features in American Samoa, United States

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir