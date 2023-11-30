Residential properties for sale in American Samoa, United States

UAE
5 room house
Slidell, United States
5
3
417 m²
Schedule your private showing of this beautiful, massive Acadian home on acreage with full-l…
€546,320
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
5 room house
New Orleans, United States
5
4
264 m²
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY to own in the Lower Garden District at an affordable price. This well-pr…
€500,793
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room house
New Orleans, United States
2
2
135 m²
Charming cottage nestled on tree lined Memphis Street, just 2 blocks from Harrison Avenue. T…
€532,662
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
5 room house
Tangipahoa Parish, United States
5
3
295 m²
Welcome to this incredible 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home in Pontchatoula! Situated on an over…
€545,409
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
4 room house
New Orleans, United States
4
3
199 m²
Newly constructed home nestled in the sought-after Fontainebleau neighborhood. Meticulously …
€545,409
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
6 room house
New Orleans, United States
6
4
274 m²
Seize this incredible opportunity! Embrace the best of both worlds by owning and residing in…
€546,229
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Condo 1 bedroom
New Orleans, United States
1
1
85 m²
Spacious light filled 1 bed/1 bath Unit w/ LARGE private balcony over the 4th floor courtyar…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room house
Lexington, United States
3
3
216 m²
Welcome to this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located on a spacious lot in the desirable…
€309,581
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
5 room house
San Diego, United States
5
5
275 m²
This modern coastal craftsman is located in one of La Jolla’s upscale and playful coastal ne…
€3,91M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
4 room house
San Antonio, United States
4
3
227 m²
Experience the perfect blend of space, comfort, and location in this beautifully appointed 4…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
6 room house
New Orleans, United States
11
6
775 m²
MAGNIFICENT THREE STORY BRICK HOME ON PRIVATE AND GATED STREET WITH 24 HOUR SECURITY. ORIGIN…
€4,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Town of Stephenson, United States
2
29 m²
4/5
€30,048
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Domio
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Town of Stephenson, United States
1
44 m²
1/9
€52,811
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Domio
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
St. Paul, United States
1
1
36 m²
3/8
€98,700
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский
Condo 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Beacon Square, United States
2
1
91 m²
Real estate investments in New Port RicheyInvest in Florida and secure a net yield of 5.77%.…
€100,159
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with fridge, with stove, with heating
Detroit, United States
2
1
66 m²
Choose to invest in DetroitAmong the most profitable and safe real estate investments in the…
€82,859
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with fridge, with stove, with heating
Philadelphia, United States
3
1
81 m²
Real estate investment in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the USA This P…
€104,711
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with fridge, with stove, with heating
Philadelphia, United States
3
1
93 m²
Real estate investments in Philadelphia Choose a safe investment in the United States This p…
€118,369
1
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Calabash, United States
9
3
209 m²
2
Come and see this amazing three bedroom, three bathroom home nestled in the beautiful, priva…
€500,702
Recommend
1
Leave a request
4 room house
Calabash, United States
9
4
343 m²
This BREATHTAKING, 3696 sq. ft Signature Home designed by the distinguished, award winning A…
€654,673
Recommend
Leave a request
Condo 5 bedrooms
Miami-Dade County, United States
5
6
735 m²
53/57
Sweeping water views are maximized through floor-to-ceiling windows in this two-story hideaw…
€11,38M
Recommend
Leave a request
Condo 2 rooms
Miami, United States
2
2
143 m²
75
Baccarat Hotel & Residences is designed to transport residents back in time to a slower, mor…
€1,06M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Detroit, United States
3
1
170 m²
Choose to invest in Detroit Among the most profitable and safe real estate investment…
€127,475
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
California, United States
800 m²
USA California Los Angeles County Beverly Hills Villa in the Mediterranean style Magnificent…
€7,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa with sauna
California, United States
1 320 m²
USA California Los Angeles County Beverly - Hills Modern Villa in Beverly - Hills Modern Hi-…
€21,94M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
California, United States
910 m²
USA California, Los Angeles, Hollywood Hills Villa in Hollywood Hills New, modern villa with…
€15,72M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
California, United States
672 m²
USA California, Los Angeles, Ensigno Villa on a New, modern villa with incredibly beautiful …
€9,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
House with terrace
California, United States
958 m²
USA California, Los Angeles County. Beverly Hills Mansion in Beverly Hills Impressive Mansio…
€17,46M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa with elevator, with mountain view, with sauna
California, United States
USA California, Los Angeles Villa with ocean views Amazing new Spanish-style villa, but with…
€23,57M
Recommend
Leave a request
