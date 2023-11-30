Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in American Samoa, United States

Condo 1 bedroom in New Orleans, United States
Condo 1 bedroom
New Orleans, United States
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Spacious light filled 1 bed/1 bath Unit w/ LARGE private balcony over the 4th floor courtyar…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Town of Stephenson, United States
2 room apartment
Town of Stephenson, United States
Rooms 2
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/5
€30,048
1 room apartment in Town of Stephenson, United States
1 room apartment
Town of Stephenson, United States
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/9
€52,811
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in St. Paul, United States
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
St. Paul, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/8
€98,700
Condo 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Beacon Square, United States
Condo 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Beacon Square, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Real estate investments in New Port RicheyInvest in Florida and secure a net yield of 5.77%.…
€100,159
Leave a request
Condo 5 bedrooms in Miami-Dade County, United States
Condo 5 bedrooms
Miami-Dade County, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 735 m²
Floor 53/57
Sweeping water views are maximized through floor-to-ceiling windows in this two-story hideaw…
€11,38M
Leave a request
Condo 2 rooms in Miami, United States
Condo 2 rooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 75
Baccarat Hotel & Residences is designed to transport residents back in time to a slower, mor…
€1,06M
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Manhattan Community Board 1, United States
1 room studio apartment
Manhattan Community Board 1, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 37
Manhattan's financial district, near the famous Wall Street, is Greenwich Street, where this…
€874,112
Leave a request
Apartment in Miami, United States
Apartment
Miami, United States
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Miami, United States
Apartment
Miami, United States
The Aston Martin residence in Miami will consist of 391 condominium residences, this is th…
Price on request
Leave a request

