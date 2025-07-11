Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Waverley
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Waverley, United Kingdom

6 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Nestled in the heart of Surrey's countryside, this beautifully designed 3-bedroom end-of-ter…
$932,432
2 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
2 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
This freehold 2-bedroom terraced house in Cranleigh, Surrey, blends style and comfort in a v…
$645,891
3 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
This freehold 3-bedroom end of terrace house in Cranleigh, Surrey, offers modern living in a…
$857,273
3 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Discover a modern 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home offering 1,296 sq ft of living space. This Sout…
$1,01M
3 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
This stunning freehold three-bedroom end terrace home in Cranleigh, Surrey, offers the perfe…
$857,273
4 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
This stunning freehold 4-bedroom detached house in Cranleigh, Surrey, is perfect for familie…
$1,22M
