Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Residential
  4. Villa

Villas for sale in United Kingdom

England
4
Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ascot, United Kingdom
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ascot, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Price range: £1.295,000 - £2.100.000 Embedded between the renowned areas of Sunningdale and …
$1,77M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wallingford, United Kingdom
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wallingford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Discover the perfect mix of traditional village values and contemporary design in Wallingfor…
$527,746
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Enfield, United Kingdom
Villa 2 bedrooms
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Price range: £775,000 - £1.814.000 Discover a first class residential complex on 56 hectares…
$1,05M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 1 bedroom in High Wycombe, United Kingdom
Villa 1 bedroom
High Wycombe, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Price range: £262.500 - £982.500 Embedded in an idyllic countryside environment, our new mun…
$356,747
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in United Kingdom

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go