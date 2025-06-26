Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in South Yorkshire, United Kingdom

Rotherham
6
Maltby
6
6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Rotherham, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Rotherham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Located in the heart of West London, this stunning new development offers an exceptional liv…
$4,56M
2 bedroom apartment in Rotherham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Rotherham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Situated in the vibrant heart of West London, this exceptional new development offers an unr…
$1,86M
1 bedroom apartment in Rotherham, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Rotherham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Discover exceptional living in the heart of West London. Set across eight acres of lush gard…
$1,25M
1 bedroom apartment in Rotherham, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Rotherham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Nestled in the vibrant heart of West London, this stunning new development offers an unparal…
$932,255
1 bedroom apartment in Rotherham, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Rotherham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Price Range: £810,000 - £2,265,000 Experience the pinnacle of luxury living in West London …
$1,10M
3 bedroom apartment in Rotherham, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Rotherham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Located in the vibrant heart of West London, this exceptional new development offers an unpa…
$4,56M
