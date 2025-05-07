Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Slough
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Slough, United Kingdom

1 BHK
4
2 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Slough, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Slough, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This contemporary 2-bedroom apartment is located in the iconic Horlicks Factory, part of the…
$562,127
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Slough, United Kingdom

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go