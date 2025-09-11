Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Salford
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Salford, United Kingdom

2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Salford, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Salford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Apartments for sale in Manchester continue to attract both homebuyers and investors thanks t…
$478,916
1 bedroom apartment in Salford, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Salford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Investment apartments in Manchester have become some of the most sought-after properties in …
$238,627
