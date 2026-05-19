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Apartments for sale in Rochdale, United Kingdom

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Rochdale, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Rochdale, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Ibrox Tower
$673,177
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2 bedroom apartment in Rochdale, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Rochdale, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Ibrox Tower
$443,926
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1 bedroom apartment in Rochdale, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Rochdale, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Ibrox Tower
$344,539
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
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