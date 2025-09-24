Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. London
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in London, United Kingdom

сommercial property
6
Hotel Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Hotel 221 m² in London, United Kingdom
Hotel 221 m²
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: This is a beautifully restored residence located i…
$3,43M
Leave a request
Hotel 221 m² in London, United Kingdom
Hotel 221 m²
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: This is a beautifully restored residence located i…
$3,43M
Leave a request
Hotel 221 m² in London, United Kingdom
Hotel 221 m²
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: This is a beautifully restored residence located i…
$3,43M
Leave a request
Haya PropertyHaya Property
Hotel 221 m² in London, United Kingdom
Hotel 221 m²
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: This is a beautifully restored residence located i…
$3,43M
Leave a request
Hotel 7 500 m² in City of Westminster, United Kingdom
Hotel 7 500 m²
City of Westminster, United Kingdom
Rooms 125
Area 7 500 m²
5* Hotel (off-market facility), with a long-term management contract with the world-famous h…
$166,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go