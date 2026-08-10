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Apartments for sale in Liverpool, United Kingdom

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Liverpool, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Liverpool, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Royal Hut
$311,411
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3 bedroom apartment in Liverpool, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Liverpool, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
$430,674
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