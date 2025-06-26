Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Horsham
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Horsham, United Kingdom

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Horsham, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Horsham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Discover the allure of this highly sought-after development offering stunning 2, 3, 4, and 5…
$787,032
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Horsham, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Horsham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Discover a spacious 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home offering 1,667 sq ft of modern living space. …
$944,554
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go