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Townhouses for sale in Hartlepool, United Kingdom

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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Hartlepool, United Kingdom
3 bedroom townthouse
Hartlepool, United Kingdom
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
UK Investment Property | Long-Term Rental Income | Hartlepool Own a Freehold UK Property …
$158,000
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Agency
Keller Williams
Languages
English, Türkçe
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