New Build Houses in Greater London, United Kingdom

London
1
Townhouse Oh So Close DarGlobal
Townhouse Oh So Close DarGlobal
London, United Kingdom
from
$742,145
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Escape the hustle and bustle of central London and discover an exclusive oasis in the heart of Ealing, West London with Oh So Close. Nestled just steps from picturesque Walpole Park and serene Lammas Park, this prestigious property offers the perfect combination of tranquility and convenien…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
