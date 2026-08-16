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Apartments for sale in Greater London, United Kingdom

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London
271
Woolwich
17
Southall
8
Ealing
7
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354 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Offering 546 sq ft (50.7 m2), this apartment combines practical design with elegant interior…
$860,391
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1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
These spacious family homes offer an ideal balance of modern comfort and convenience, locate…
$689,866
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1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Located in the heart of Fulham, these stunning apartments offer the perfect blend of luxury,…
$1,34M
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
1 bedroom apartment in Woolwich, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Woolwich, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
This 548 sq ft (50.9 m2) one-bedroom apartment, priced at £480,000, offers a contemporary li…
$668,279
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1 bedroom apartment in Woolwich, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Woolwich, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Modern Comfort in Woolwich, London Offering a perfect blend of style and functionality, thi…
$711,163
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2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
West Waters
$655,950
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Set in the prestigious Canary Wharf district, this stunning new development offers a rare op…
$1,02M
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2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Located in one of south-west London's most sought-after areas, these stylish homes offer the…
$893,329
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1 bedroom apartment in Brentford, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Brentford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Contemporary specification with all flooring and appliances included * Open-plan kitchen, li…
$596,584
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1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
With 597 sq ft (55.5 m2), this apartment offers spacious living with a Northwest-facing aspe…
$826,578
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1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Down Street Park
$449,226
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1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Discover modern living at its finest with these stylish homes located in Hendon. Enjoy panor…
$623,728
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1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Oval presents an exceptional investment opportunity with its new collection of Manhattan, 1,…
$866,505
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2 bedroom apartment in Hounslow, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Hounslow, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
If you're looking for 2 bedroom flats for sale in Hounslow, you'll find an excellent mix of …
$614,773
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1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Experience the vibrant energy of Camden while enjoying modern luxury in these stylish apartm…
$1,10M
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1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
These exclusive 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments offer residents a unique opportunity to live …
$979,071
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3 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Discover a unique blend of modern living and natural beauty in North London's newest communi…
$2,48M
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3 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Wandsworth Mills offers an exceptional investment opportunity in one of London's most dynami…
$2,37M
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3 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
This 1,154 sq ft (107.2 m2) three-bedroom apartment, offers a luxurious and spacious living …
$3,09M
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2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
This 780 sq ft (72.5 m2) two-bedroom apartment, priced at £550,000, delivers a blend of luxu…
$766,109
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3 bedroom apartment in Ealing, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Ealing, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Experience refined living in an exclusive collection of beautifully designed residences in W…
$1,19M
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2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
This 846 sq ft (78.6 m2) apartment is designed for both comfort and style, featuring a North…
$1,14M
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1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Set in London's vibrant Nine Elms district, this iconic riverside development offers a rare …
$1,60M
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Apartment in London, United Kingdom
Apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
$923,480
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1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Poplar Riverside offers an exceptional opportunity to live in one of East London's most exci…
$671,833
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3 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
These exceptional apartments in West Ham offer a modern and vibrant living experience with o…
$1,43M
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1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Modern Living at Lombard Square, Plumstead Set within the exciting Lombard Square developme…
$522,297
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1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Bethnal Green is fast becoming one of London's most vibrant neighborhoods, and these modern …
$967,881
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1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Tucked away in a peaceful, green enclave of London, these contemporary apartments offer an e…
$552,874
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Apartment in London, United Kingdom
Apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Londra'nın seckin Nine Elms bolgesinde Versace tarafından tasarlanan rezidanslarla son derec…
$924,324
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Property types in Greater London

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Greater London, United Kingdom

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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