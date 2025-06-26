Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Fleet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Fleet, United Kingdom

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Fleet, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Fleet, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Discover your dream home in Fleet, where modern elegance meets tranquil countryside charm. T…
$749,831
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Fleet, United Kingdom
2 bedroom house
Fleet, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Welcome to an enticing collection of one to five-bedroom homes in the charming village of Cr…
$623,115
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go