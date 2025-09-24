Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. England
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in England, United Kingdom

London
600
City of Westminster
4
Wembley
22
City of London
9
613 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 5 m²
Floor 7/7
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: This 7th floor 1 bedroom apartment set over 517 sq…
$4,099
per month
3 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 16 m²
Floor 8/15
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: A newly refurbished three bedroom apartment locate…
$9,459
per month
2 bedroom apartment in City of Westminster, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
City of Westminster, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 7
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: Living in this luxurious two-bedroom apartment in …
$7,379
per month
2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/5
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: The apartment features elegant bedrooms, one with …
$7,613
per month
1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 8/15
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: A beautifully designed one bedroom luxury apartmen…
$4,099
per month
2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: Step into luxury with this fully furnished service…
$12,299
per month
2 bedroom apartment in City of Westminster, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
City of Westminster, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 7
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: Living in this luxurious two-bedroom apartment in …
$7,028
per month
2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 4
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: Step into a world of historic charm and luxury at …
$22,840
per month
1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/7
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: Apartment with Balcony to Rent on Edgware Road in …
$6,641
per month
2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 3
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: This large and bright newly interior decorated two…
$6,149
per month
1 bedroom apartment in City of London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
City of London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: Fully Furnished Serviced 1 Bedroom Apartment to Re…
$6,149
per month
1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: Luxuriate in this exquisite one bedroom serviced a…
$8,785
per month
1 bedroom apartment in City of Westminster, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
City of Westminster, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 8/9
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: Welcome to this exquisite one bedroom apartment on…
$4,428
per month
1 bedroom apartment in City of Westminster, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
City of Westminster, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 9
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: This delightful apartment offers a spacious and co…
$4,426
per month
3 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: This stunning apartment offers three spacious doub…
$9,839
per month
1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 3 m²
Number of floors 4
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: Lower ground floor apartment available now! Thi…
$4,305
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Wembley, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Wembley, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: Life here is relaxed, apartments are spacious, des…
$2,425
per month
2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 4
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: If you’re looking for a spacious and elegant apart…
$6,882
per month
2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: A stunning example of luxury living in the heart o…
$6,617
per month
2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 5 m²
Floor 2/5
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: Lovely two bedroom flat on the second floor, measu…
$811,349
per month
2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 6
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: A stunning two bedroom home in Kensington, near th…
$55,729
per month
2 bedroom apartment in City of Westminster, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
City of Westminster, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 7/7
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: This apartment is located on the seventh floor and…
$7,056
per month
2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 6 m²
Floor 2/2
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: Situated on the first floor of a converted riversi…
$5,580
per month
3 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: This stunning apartment offers three spacious doub…
$9,839
per month
2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: Welcome to Nine Elms, London SW11, where luxury li…
$7,759
per month
1 bedroom apartment in City of Westminster, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
City of Westminster, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: Discover this elegant fully furnished 1 bedroom fl…
$4,428
per month
1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment to Rent in Nine Elms…
$4,099
per month
2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/10
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: Modern 2 Bedroom Apartment to Rent in Canary Wharf…
$5,710
per month
3 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Floor 2/3
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: This stunning three-bedroom apartment is located i…
$34,550
per month
2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/10
Q INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD presents: This luxury apartment is situated on the 5th floor…
$6,325
per month
