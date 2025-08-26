Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. East Suffolk
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in East Suffolk, United Kingdom

Lowestoft
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Lowestoft, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Lowestoft, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Nestled along the rejuvenated waterfront, this exclusive residential development offers a se…
$669,269
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in East Suffolk, United Kingdom

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go