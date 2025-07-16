Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Derbyshire, United Kingdom

2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Whaley Bridge, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Whaley Bridge, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Midshires Meadow has an energy efficient* range of 4 bed homes, surrounded by views of the H…
$741,099
2 bedroom house in Inkersall Green, United Kingdom
2 bedroom house
Inkersall Green, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Surrounded by 14 acres of public open space with access to the Trans Pennine Trail is a rang…
$290,200
Properties features in Derbyshire, United Kingdom

