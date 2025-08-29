Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. City of London
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in City of London, United Kingdom

1 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in City of London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
City of London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Rising above London's financial district, these exceptional residences redefine luxury livin…
$2,85M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in City of London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
City of London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Elevate your lifestyle with unparalleled luxury and breathtaking skyline views in the heart …
$1,87M
Leave a request
