Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Birmingham
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Birmingham, United Kingdom

1 BHK
3
2 BHK
10
Apartment Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Located in a prime spot in Birmingham, these modern apartments are perfect for those looking…
$707,573
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Offering panoramic river views, these stunning apartments are located in one of the most sou…
$867,246
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Discover the perfect blend of luxury living and natural beauty with these stunning apartment…
$547,900
Leave a request
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Discover a revitalized historic glassworks now offering modern canalside apartments and dupl…
$379,240
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Located just 0.4 miles from Birmingham's Colmore Business District, these 2 and 3 bedroom ap…
$485,879
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Nestled in a central Birmingham location, these stunning apartments offer unrivaled access t…
$666,013
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
This exclusive collection of apartments is situated in one of Birmingham's most sought-after…
$485,879
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
These modern apartments represent an exceptional investment opportunity, offering high renta…
$485,879
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Enjoy luxury living in the heart of Birmingham with these apartments. Located just minutes f…
$506,397
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
This collection of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments is designed for those who appreciate both luxu…
$478,962
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Discover a collection of stylish and contemporary apartments in Birmingham, offering a prime…
$482,647
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
These contemporary apartments offer breathtaking views of the river, creating a serene atmos…
$381,309
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Discover these stunning 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in the heart of Birmingham. Set on a tran…
$707,573
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
This is an exceptional investment opportunity in the heart of Birmingham, where rapid regene…
$464,546
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Nestled along the tranquil canalside, these apartments offer the perfect blend of nature and…
$395,260
Leave a request

Properties features in Birmingham, United Kingdom

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go