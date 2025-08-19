Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Ascot
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Ascot, United Kingdom

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ascot, United Kingdom
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ascot, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Price range: £1.295,000 - £2.100.000 Embedded between the renowned areas of Sunningdale and …
$1,77M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go