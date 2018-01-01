  1. Realting.com
  Villas and houses with private pools and gardens, overlooking the lagoon and beach, in a tranquil gated community in MBR City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€15,28M
;
17
About the complex

A gated community with exclusive properties: villas and mansions with 4-7 bedrooms. In a tranquil neighbourhood, next to green open spaces. One West is surrounded by lush greenery - up to 60% of the area.

Another feature of the project is the lagoon and beach with facilities under the tropical palm trees. Residents can relax on the beach, stroll along the pure white sands and swim in the azure waters.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The project also has sports and playgrounds, cycle paths, open spaces for yoga and meditation, a bar next to the beach, a promenade for walking or morning jogging along the lagoon, a school, a kindergarten, a mosque and shops.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Cafes, shops, restaurants and many city attractions nearby: the famous Meydan racecourse, the legendary Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Jumeirah beach, Safa Park .

Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is just a 15 minute drive away. This vast natural area is home to thousands of birds, including pink flamingos.

Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
