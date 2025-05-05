  1. Realting.com
  Apartments in the new Golf Hillside residence with a swimming pool and access to the golf course in Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai

Residential complex Apartments in the new Golf Hillside residence with a swimming pool and access to the golf course in Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$746,677
18/05/2025
$746,677
17/05/2025
$743,919
16/05/2025
$744,417
14/05/2025
$750,411
13/05/2025
$742,410
11/05/2025
$740,808
10/05/2025
$743,285
09/05/2025
$737,248
08/05/2025
$734,567
07/05/2025
$737,098
14/04/2025
$733,788
13/04/2025
$734,219
12/04/2025
$736,960
11/04/2025
$753,611
10/04/2025
$756,683
09/04/2025
$760,490
08/04/2025
$760,015
06/04/2025
$762,127
05/04/2025
$755,185
04/04/2025
$765,281
;
7
Media Media
ID: 22002
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2392507
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Golf Hillside is a modern 20-storey tower with a full range of amenities in the most green area Dubai Hills Estate. The project includes modern apartments with 1, 2, 3 bedrooms. It's notable for the unique combination of comfort and proximity to nature.

Dubai Hills Golf Club occupies 1.2 million square meters directly against the background of Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai.

Dubai Hills Mall is a place of infinite possibilities. The shopping mall is ideally located at the intersection of Umm Suqeim Road and Al Khail Road, just a few steps from Park Horizon, and offers you:

  • more than 650 shops
  • restaurants and cafes
  • family entertainment and attractions

The project advantages:

  • combination of urban life and natural beauty
  • high quality of construction and finishing
  • well-developed infrastructure
  • prospective area with ever growing real estate value.

Amenities

  • infinity pool and poolside lounge area
  • kids' playground
  • fitness center
  • multifunctional room
  • landscaped terrace
  • access to Dubai Hills Golf Course

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan (10/60/20%)

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the midst of a lush golf course and landscaped gardens, offering its residents quiet and secluded atmosphere. At the same time, it's in close proximity to Dubai Hill Mall, King's College Hospital, and has a convenient access to the main highways of the city.

  • A few minutes away from King's College Hospital and Dubai Hills Mall
  • 20 minutes drive from Downtown Dubai
  • 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

