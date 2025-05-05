Residential complex Apartments in the new Golf Hillside residence with a swimming pool and access to the golf course in Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai

Golf Hillside is a modern 20-storey tower with a full range of amenities in the most green area Dubai Hills Estate. The project includes modern apartments with 1, 2, 3 bedrooms. It's notable for the unique combination of comfort and proximity to nature.

Dubai Hills Golf Club occupies 1.2 million square meters directly against the background of Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai.

Dubai Hills Mall is a place of infinite possibilities. The shopping mall is ideally located at the intersection of Umm Suqeim Road and Al Khail Road, just a few steps from Park Horizon, and offers you:

more than 650 shops

restaurants and cafes

family entertainment and attractions

The project advantages:

combination of urban life and natural beauty

high quality of construction and finishing

well-developed infrastructure

prospective area with ever growing real estate value.

Amenities

infinity pool and poolside lounge area

kids' playground

fitness center

multifunctional room

landscaped terrace

access to Dubai Hills Golf Course

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan (10/60/20%)

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the midst of a lush golf course and landscaped gardens, offering its residents quiet and secluded atmosphere. At the same time, it's in close proximity to Dubai Hill Mall, King's College Hospital, and has a convenient access to the main highways of the city.