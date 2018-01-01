Premium residence Candice Acacia with a swimming pool and a spa center, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The residence features a restaurant and a cafe, a parking, concierge service, a kids' play area, an outdoor swimming pool and a jacuzzi, a gym, a spa center.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Downtown Dubai - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 15 minutes
  • Airport - 30 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

