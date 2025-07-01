  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Villas and townhouses

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Payment with cryptocurrency
ID: 28036
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The complex's residential stock includes apartments of various layouts, designed for both families and young professionals. The spacious, bright rooms are distinguished by their well-thought-out layout, creating a cozy and functional atmosphere. The project pays attention to detail, from stylish interior design to eco-friendly materials, contributing to a healthy and comfortable living environment.

 

In addition to residential premises, HAYAT offers a developed social and recreational infrastructure: recreation areas, sports grounds, children's play areas, and green spaces. This makes the complex attractive not only for permanent residence but also for investment. Thus, the HAYAT project from Dubai South is an excellent opportunity to live in a modern, comfortable, and promising area with developed infrastructure and convenient transport accessibility.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Back Leave a request Show contacts
