Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Sunset Bay One with a direct access to the beach and panoramic views, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Sunset Bay One is a residential complex on Dubai Islands, offering fully furnished apartments with high-quality finishing and modern appliances. The project is focused on people, who are interested in comfort, privacy, and naturality. The windows have views of the islands, and the location ensures easy access to the beach and the marina - just 3 minutes drive.

The key element of the project is the combination of privacy and the resort level of infrastructure, creating the atmosphere of a gated island community. Sunset Bay One will be ideal for those, who are looking for a home with modern design and amenities for comfortable and quiet lifestyle.

Amenities:

breathtaking views of the islands

resort living standards

direct access to the beach and the marina just 3 minutes drive away

modern design and thought-out infrastructure

Payment plan 20/40/40%

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Features of the flats

Fully furnished apartments, with appliances and "Smart Home" system

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the area of Dubai Islands, consisting of four artificial islands.