The residence features a lagoon-style swimming pool and an artificial beach, landscaped gardens, shops, cafes and restaurants, two gyms, kids' playgrounds and pools, yoga, lounge and barbecue areas, sports grounds.
Completion - June, 2024.Advantages
In case of installment plan 40/60 - 17% discount.
In case of payment in full - 22% discount.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the heart of Dubai Studio City, close to Motor City and Sports City districts, the city center and Expo 2020, a few minutes away from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.