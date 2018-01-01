  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Beach Oasis — modern low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of Dubai Studio City

Beach Oasis — modern low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of Dubai Studio City

Dubai, UAE
from
€247,921
;
11
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features a lagoon-style swimming pool and an artificial beach, landscaped gardens, shops, cafes and restaurants, two gyms, kids' playgrounds and pools, yoga, lounge and barbecue areas, sports grounds.

Completion - June, 2024.

Advantages

In case of installment plan 40/60 - 17% discount.

In case of payment in full - 22% discount.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Dubai Studio City, close to Motor City and Sports City districts, the city center and Expo 2020, a few minutes away from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

  • Equestrian Club - 2 minutes
  • EXPO 2020 - 18 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 18 minutes
  • International Airport - 25 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes
  • School - 9 minutes
  • Clinic - 9 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Canal Crown | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€864,000
Residence Apartamenty-studiya v unikalnom rayone
Dubai, UAE
from
€252,688
Apartment building 2BR | Peninsula Five | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€696,000
Residential complex MARINA STAR RESIDENCES
Dubai, UAE
from
€578,575
Residential complex Modern residence Greenside with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€390,255
You are viewing
Beach Oasis — modern low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of Dubai Studio City
Dubai, UAE
from
€247,921
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New premium residence Q Gardens Loft 2 with swimming pools and a garden in the central area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New premium residence Q Gardens Loft 2 with swimming pools and a garden in the central area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€124,866
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments with a panoramic view of the city. The residence features a roof-top swimming pool, a barbecue area, a cinema, a gym, a games room, a kids' playground, concierge service, a landscaped garden. Completion - 4th quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Appliances "Smart Home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Dubai, close to the main highways. International airport - 25 minutes Burj Khalifa - 24 minutes Dubai Mall - 24 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes
Residential complex High-rise residence Me Do Re with swimming pools and a spa area in JLT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residence Me Do Re with swimming pools and a spa area in JLT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€509,959
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a barbecue area, shops, a sauna and a steam bath, a spa area, sports grounds and a gym. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to a beach, Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, an airport. Metro station - 700 meters Sea - 1.8 km City center - 20.5 km
Residential complex Peninsula Four, The Plaza — residential complex by Select Group close to the Dubai Water Channel in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Peninsula Four, The Plaza — residential complex by Select Group close to the Dubai Water Channel in Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€3,01M
Agency: TRANIO
Located on a peninsula in the prestigious Business Bay neighborhood, the project stands out for its abundance of green spaces, parks, jogging and walking paths and other amenities for living and recreation. One of the key features is a waterfront with restaurants, stores, gardens and parks. The peninsula will have all the necessary infrastructure for comfortable living. In walking distance of supermarkets, boutiques, salons, cafes and restaurants. Also on the island there will be a tennis court, squash court, basketball court and skate park. Advantages Select Group, the developer of the project, was founded in 2002 and is known for such projects as Studio One, Jumeirah Living Marina Gate, Marina Gate, etc. Select Group has received numerous awards, including the best developer of luxury and high-rise residential real estate. Location and nearby infrastructure Located by the Dubai Canal, next to Sheikh Zayed Rd and Al Khail Rd, within walking distance of Business Bay Metro Station, the project has convenient accessibility by private car, public or water transport. The key areas of Dubai - Downtown, DIFC, Airport, can be reached in 10-15 minutes. Distances: 800 meters to Bay Avenue Mall 850 meters to Sheikh Zayed Road 1 km to Business Bay Metro Station 1.9 km to Burj Khalifa 2.2 km to Dubai Mall 3.7 km to DIFC 14.6 km to Dubai Airport (15 minutes by car)
Realting.com
Go