Sea view Houses for Sale in Urla, Turkey

10 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 449 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
$3,11M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villas in a Complex with Extensive Facilities in İzmir Urla Urla is a prime area w…
$1,11M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 429 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
$2,57M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea View Apartments with Terrace and Detached Garden in İzmir Urla The apartments for sale a…
$703,799
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea View Apartments with Terrace and Detached Garden in İzmir Urla The apartments for sale a…
$589,949
Villa 5 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 384 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
$2,32M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 476 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
$3,50M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Large villas in a residential complex with developed infrastructure, close to the Aegean Sea…
$2,44M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 429 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
$2,51M
3 bedroom house in Urla, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 4
A villa is for sale in one of the most elite residential complexes in Urla, Cesmealti distri…
$605,337
