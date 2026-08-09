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Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Nilufer, Turkey

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1 property total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
Floor 7/9
Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer in a Prestigious Residential Complex Odunluk Neighborhood in Nil…
$721,411
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