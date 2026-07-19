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Houses with garden for sale in Kemer, Turkey

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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa with private pool in Kemer – ready for occupancy Imagine mornings with mountai…
$411,598
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