Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Kartepe

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kartepe, Turkey

Ataevler Mahallesi
8
Balaban Mahallesi
7
Sevkatiye Mahallesi
5
1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center in Sarimese, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Sarimese, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
New modern villa for sale in Kocaeli,Turkey 4 rooms 3 bedrooms,fully open windows with ga…
€185,494

Property types in Kartepe

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kartepe, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir