Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Fethiye
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Fethiye, Turkey

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 4
3+1 Luxury Villas with Elevator, Sauna, Turkish Bath, and Jacuzzi in Fethiye Luxurious villa…
€894,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kayakoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kayakoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/2
4-Bedroom Detached Villa with High Rental Income in Fethiye Faralya The villa is located in …
€796,000

Properties features in Fethiye, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir