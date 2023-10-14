Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Fethiye
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Fethiye, Turkey

Villa To archive
Clear all
31 property total found
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a delightful villa that combines luxury, comfort and functional…
€560,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa under construction, located 30 minutes from the center of Fethiye, 25 minutes from…
€220,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Rental Income Guaranteed 3-Storey House with Elevator in Fethiye Ovacik 6+1 house is located…
€1,16M
Villa Villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa Villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/2
Chic Villas Near Ölüdeniz Beach in Fethiye One of the top-visited tourist resorts in Turkey…
€475,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury Villas with Nature View in Hisarönü Ovacık Contemporary designed luxury villas are lo…
€772,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious Triplex Home with Private Garden and Pool in Fethiye Muğla The spacious home is lo…
€928,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
Nature-View Triplex Villas with Rich Interior Features in Mugla Fethiye The detached villas …
€737,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
New Build Triplex House in Hisaronu Ölüdeniz A contemporary designed triplex house is locate…
€917,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 775 m²
Number of floors 3
Private House with Swimming Pool in Fethiye Ölüdeniz A contemporary designed triplex private…
€870,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa with Pool and Mountain View Intertwined with Nature in Ovacik Fethiye Luxe vill…
€580,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex Villa with Nature and Mountain Views in Oludeniz, Fethiye Enveloped with nature, th…
€807,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Houses with Turkish Bath and Sauna in Ovacik Fethiye Ovacik, the paradise of summer e…
€720,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
Mountain View Detached Villa with Spacious Interiors in Ovacik Fethiye The villa is located …
€870,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Detached Triplex House with Swimming Pool and Nature View in Ovacik, Fethiye Super lu…
€569,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex Villa with Large Garden Area in Fethiye Hisaronu Villa to buy in Fethiye Mugla is lo…
€598,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
3+2 Villas Close to the Sea and Marina in Fethiye Karagözler The project is located intertwi…
€810,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex Villa with Pool and Gorgeous Mountain View in Ovacık, Fethiye The luxury villa is lo…
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish House with Private Pool and Mountain View in Ovacik Fethiye House with stylish desig…
€818,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 447 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Detached Villa with Pool in a Forest in Fethiye Fethiye is known as a tourist destina…
€1,16M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with with repair in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with with repair
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/3
Villas with Private Pool Offering Rental Guarantee in Mugla Fethiye Fethiye is one of the si…
€870,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury Detached House with Pool in Ölüdeniz Fethiye The luxury detached house is located i…
€754,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 1
4-Bedroom Duplex Villas with Spacious Design and Private Pool in Fethiye Oludeniz The detach…
€696,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
Houses Promising High Rental Income in the Perfect Location of Ölüdeniz The detached houses …
€667,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury Detached Villa with Rental Guarantee in Fethiye Oludeniz The detached villa with a la…
€963,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villas with Private Pool in Central Location in Fethiye Oludeniz The 4-bedroom vill…
€638,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with with repair in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with with repair
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Detached Villas with Private Pool in Oludeniz, Fethiye Fethiye Oludeniz is one of the…
€942,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa with 4 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms in Fethiye Oludeniz The 4-bedroom detached vi…
€465,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached House Suitable for Investment with Private Pool in Fethiye Oludeniz The detached ho…
€638,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Detached Villa with Private Pool in Muğla Fethiye Ölüdeniz Ölüdeniz is situated eas…
€532,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa with Hamam, Sauna, Jacuzzi, and Heated Swimming Pool in Ölüdeniz Turkey Fethiye, a pop…
€700,000

Properties features in Fethiye, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir