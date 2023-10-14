UAE
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Fethiye, Turkey
Clear all
31 property total found
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
5
3
400 m²
2
We present to your attention a delightful villa that combines luxury, comfort and functional…
€560,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Fethiye, Turkey
5
3
220 m²
2
The villa under construction, located 30 minutes from the center of Fethiye, 25 minutes from…
€220,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
8
7
400 m²
3
Rental Income Guaranteed 3-Storey House with Elevator in Fethiye Ovacik 6+1 house is located…
€1,16M
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
4
2
175 m²
1/2
Chic Villas Near Ölüdeniz Beach in Fethiye One of the top-visited tourist resorts in Turkey…
€475,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
6
4
260 m²
1/3
Luxury Villas with Nature View in Hisarönü Ovacık Contemporary designed luxury villas are lo…
€772,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
3
230 m²
3
Luxurious Triplex Home with Private Garden and Pool in Fethiye Muğla The spacious home is lo…
€928,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
190 m²
3
Nature-View Triplex Villas with Rich Interior Features in Mugla Fethiye The detached villas …
€737,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
225 m²
3
New Build Triplex House in Hisaronu Ölüdeniz A contemporary designed triplex house is locate…
€917,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
775 m²
3
Private House with Swimming Pool in Fethiye Ölüdeniz A contemporary designed triplex private…
€870,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
4
4
200 m²
3
Luxury Villa with Pool and Mountain View Intertwined with Nature in Ovacik Fethiye Luxe vill…
€580,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
250 m²
3
Triplex Villa with Nature and Mountain Views in Oludeniz, Fethiye Enveloped with nature, th…
€807,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
4
4
290 m²
4
Luxury Houses with Turkish Bath and Sauna in Ovacik Fethiye Ovacik, the paradise of summer e…
€720,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
7
6
380 m²
3
Mountain View Detached Villa with Spacious Interiors in Ovacik Fethiye The villa is located …
€870,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
210 m²
3
Luxury Detached Triplex House with Swimming Pool and Nature View in Ovacik, Fethiye Super lu…
€569,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
265 m²
3
Triplex Villa with Large Garden Area in Fethiye Hisaronu Villa to buy in Fethiye Mugla is lo…
€598,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Fethiye, Turkey
5
4
240 m²
3
3+2 Villas Close to the Sea and Marina in Fethiye Karagözler The project is located intertwi…
€810,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
530 m²
3
Triplex Villa with Pool and Gorgeous Mountain View in Ovacık, Fethiye The luxury villa is lo…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
250 m²
3
Stylish House with Private Pool and Mountain View in Ovacik Fethiye House with stylish desig…
€818,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
6
447 m²
3
Luxury Detached Villa with Pool in a Forest in Fethiye Fethiye is known as a tourist destina…
€1,16M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with with repair
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
240 m²
2/3
Villas with Private Pool Offering Rental Guarantee in Mugla Fethiye Fethiye is one of the si…
€870,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
5
200 m²
1/3
Luxury Detached House with Pool in Ölüdeniz Fethiye The luxury detached house is located i…
€754,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
170 m²
1
4-Bedroom Duplex Villas with Spacious Design and Private Pool in Fethiye Oludeniz The detach…
€696,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
200 m²
1/2
Houses Promising High Rental Income in the Perfect Location of Ölüdeniz The detached houses …
€667,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
6
5
240 m²
1/3
Luxury Detached Villa with Rental Guarantee in Fethiye Oludeniz The detached villa with a la…
€963,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
3
221 m²
1/2
Detached Villas with Private Pool in Central Location in Fethiye Oludeniz The 4-bedroom vill…
€638,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with with repair
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
2
230 m²
3
Luxury Detached Villas with Private Pool in Oludeniz, Fethiye Fethiye Oludeniz is one of the…
€942,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
200 m²
1/3
Detached Villa with 4 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms in Fethiye Oludeniz The 4-bedroom detached vi…
€465,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
185 m²
1/2
Detached House Suitable for Investment with Private Pool in Fethiye Oludeniz The detached ho…
€638,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
4
3
165 m²
1/2
Spacious Detached Villa with Private Pool in Muğla Fethiye Ölüdeniz Ölüdeniz is situated eas…
€532,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
4
3
254 m²
1/3
Villa with Hamam, Sauna, Jacuzzi, and Heated Swimming Pool in Ölüdeniz Turkey Fethiye, a pop…
€700,000
Recommend
Properties features in Fethiye, Turkey
