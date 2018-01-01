Premium apartments with yields of up to 10%, close to Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand

The unique concept of the project makes it a focal point for the entire Rawai district. The properties here have high rental potential irrespective of the season.

The complex features 2 condominiums: 258 apartments with premium designer furniture, décor and appliances.

The units have different layouts: studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and 1-2 bathrooms. Each unit has a balcony. Some have their own swimming pools or have access to a communal swimming pool.

Some apartments and studios have a fixed yield of 7% over 5 years, paid in 30 days after full payment. Own use: 15 days during the high season or 30 days during the low season.

Rental Pool programme for other apartments - 40% of the income to the investor, 60% to the management company, from its share it covers all costs. Projected yield: 5-10% per annum. Revenue after commissioning of the complex.

Installment until the end of construction is available for some flats. Down payment of 50%. Deposit of THB 100,000.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More information about the infrastructure: shopping centre (food supermarket and children's supermarket), sports complex and gym, tennis court, 3 communal swimming pools with panoramic sea view, private international school (Cambridge programme), private kindergarten, children's entertainment park and trampoline centre, professional rejuvenation clinic, restaurants and a British pub, SPA and cosmetology.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Rawai is Phuket's largest district. It is popular for expats and winterers. The area has good transport links and is close to the beaches of Naiharn, Janui, Ao San, and Rawai.

Rawai beach is 10-30 metres away. There are plenty of bars and restaurants along the promenade. Big Buddha is a 30-minute drive away.

Chalong pier is 5 km.

International Airport is 40 km.