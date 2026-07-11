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Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Zanzibar South & Central, Tanzania

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kusini, Tanzania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kusini, Tanzania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 10/10
Premium apartment 80m from the ocean PAJE beachInfrastructure of the hotel 5* SPA & WELLNESS…
$299,000
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kusini, Tanzania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kusini, Tanzania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 10/10
Premium apartment 80m from the ocean PAJE beachInfrastructure of the hotel 5* SPA & WELLNESS…
$299,000
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
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