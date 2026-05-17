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Penthouses for sale in Zanzibar South & Central, Tanzania

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1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bwejuu, Tanzania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bwejuu, Tanzania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 10/10
Premium apartment 80m from the ocean PAJE beachInfrastructure of the hotel 5 * WELLNESSrecep…
$299,999
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