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Сommercial property in Zanzibar South & Central, Tanzania

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3 properties total found
Hotel 222 m² in Paje, Tanzania
Hotel 222 m²
Paje, Tanzania
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 8
Presale in the first line of the ocean premium.From the studio 40 m2 to the royal penthouse …
$550,000
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Investment 42 m² in Paje, Tanzania
Investment 42 m²
Paje, Tanzania
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 8
Presale in the first line of the ocean premium.From the studio 40 m2 to the royal penthouse …
$90,000
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Commercial property 41 m² in Bwejuu, Tanzania
Commercial property 41 m²
Bwejuu, Tanzania
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 8
Presale in the first line of the ocean premiumFrom 40m2 studio to 800m2 royal penthouseNew p…
$90,000
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
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