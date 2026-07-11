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Terraced Apartments for sale in Zanzibar South & Central, Tanzania

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Paje
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5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bwejuu, Tanzania
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1 bedroom apartment
Bwejuu, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/5
The project in Zanzibar "Aura Ra", premium class, on the first coastline, only 100 meters fr…
$83,000
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Developer
MB HOMES
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English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Bwejuu, Tanzania
1 bedroom apartment
Bwejuu, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/8
Beachfront Zanzibar Premium project 5* in PAJE    PreSale before construction works begin…
$90,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Bwejuu, Tanzania
1 bedroom apartment
Bwejuu, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/8
Beachfront Zanzibar Premium project 5* in PAJE    PreSale before construction works begin…
$90,000
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Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
Value OneValue One
1 bedroom apartment in Bwejuu, Tanzania
1 bedroom apartment
Bwejuu, Tanzania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/5
When buying this apartment, you can get a residence permit! The last two apartments with a s…
$118,000
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Developer
MB HOMES
Languages
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kusini, Tanzania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kusini, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/6
Premium Wellness complex 80 meters from the ocean:Top 3 Kendwa, Nungwi & Paje✔ Top location:…
$83,000
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Property types in Zanzibar South & Central

studios
1 BHK

Properties features in Zanzibar South & Central, Tanzania

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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