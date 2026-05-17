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Terraced Apartments for sale in Zanzibar North, Tanzania

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Nungwi
6
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1 property total found
1 room apartment in Nungwi, Tanzania
1 room apartment
Nungwi, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/7
Premium Resort Complex🏝 Zanzibar is a premium resort complex in the heart of Nungwi, where e…
$95,000
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Property types in Zanzibar North

studios
1 BHK

Properties features in Zanzibar North, Tanzania

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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