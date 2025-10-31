Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Tanzania
  3. Uroa
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Uroa, Tanzania

1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Uroa, Tanzania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Uroa, Tanzania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Beautiful Two-Storey Villa in Uroa, Zanzibar We're offering a stunning two-storey…
$199,000
