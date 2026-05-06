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Residential properties for sale in Shangani, Tanzania

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Shangani, Tanzania
1 bedroom apartment
Shangani, Tanzania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/11
Apartment 1 + 1 with an area of 47 sq. on the 4th floor with installments until the completi…
$100,000
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Properties features in Shangani, Tanzania

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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