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Studios with garden for sale in Kaskazini A, Tanzania

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Nungwi
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1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nungwi, Tanzania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nungwi, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/7
Discover a magnificent apartment in the new premium complex "Eyes of Zanzibar". At the compl…
$91,000
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Properties features in Kaskazini A, Tanzania

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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