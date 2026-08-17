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Commercial Property in Upper Empordà, Spain

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1 property total found
Commercial property 1 500 m² in Llanca, Spain
Commercial property 1 500 m²
Llanca, Spain
Bedrooms 44
Area 1 500 m²
Hotel for sale in Llança in Alt Empordà, 60 meters from the beach. A tourist destination on …
$2,90M
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