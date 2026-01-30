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Residential quarter Belvedere Collection

Fuengirola, Spain
from
$620,019
;
20
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ID: 39195
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1530871878
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Fuengirola
  • Address
    Calle Zorzal

About the complex

This new apartment complex offers the space to be yourself, focus on what matters, and reconnect with an effortless lifestyle. This boutique collection of homes overlooking the Mediterranean Sea in Torreblanca del Sol is designed for those who value tranquility, refined design, and soul-soothing views. Step inside and experience a sense of refined comfort. The interiors are thoughtfully designed, where natural light and a harmonious space create a home that feels both natural and elegant. The open spaces strike a balance between spaciousness and privacy. The expansive terraces offer beautiful sea views, inviting moments of calm from sunrise to sunset.

Location on the map

Fuengirola, Spain
Food & Drink
Leisure

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Residential quarter Belvedere Collection
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$620,019
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