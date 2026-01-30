Residential quarter Aby Middle

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Exclusive 2 and 3 bedroom residential located next to Estepona Golf.
Consisting of 74 homes of 2 and 3 bedrooms with options of duplex penthouses and first floor apartments with garden. In addition, the complex has parking spaces and parking for buggies in the basement for golf lovers.
To offer you functionality through optimum energy efficiency, the homes have an individualized aerothermal system for domestic hot water and hot/cold air conditioning through ducts with grilles.
The kitchen comes furnished and equipped with appliances: electric oven, induction hob, extractor hood, refrigerator and dishwasher.
This development is designed and intended to offer maximum convenience and comfort, therefore, among the magnificent common areas you will find activities that will make your day to day more enjoyable as the pool, coworking area, gym or chill out terrace.
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Estepona, Spain
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