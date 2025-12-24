  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Calp
  4. Residential complex Camporrosso Towers Contemporary Seafront Residential Complex in Calpe

Residential complex Camporrosso Towers Contemporary Seafront Residential Complex in Calpe

Calp, Spain
from
$492,495
VAT
;
18 1
Leave a request
ID: 33124
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/01/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Town
    Calp

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    17

About the complex

A modern residential complex offering two- and three-bedroom apartments, ideally located in the heart of Calpe, on the seafront, at the foot of the iconic Peñón de Ifach. The project blends contemporary architecture with nature and the Mediterranean lifestyle.

Elegant, light-filled towers integrate seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. Spacious apartments with panoramic terraces enjoy stunning views of the sea, lagoon, and Costa Blanca mountains, flooding interiors with natural light.

Designed with comfort and quality of life in mind, the complex features landscaped gardens, a swimming pool, gym, coworking space, paddle tennis courts, relaxation areas, and social spaces.

Wellness-oriented amenities include yoga, pilates and calisthenics areas, a pool bar, children’s playgrounds and a kids club, creating a balanced environment for both residents and families.

Location on the map

Calp, Spain
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Video Review of residential complex Camporrosso Towers Contemporary Seafront Residential Complex in Calpe

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$337,864
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$277,931
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Malaga, Spain
from
$387,440
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$412,895
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$425,684
You are viewing
Residential complex Camporrosso Towers Contemporary Seafront Residential Complex in Calpe
Calp, Spain
from
$492,495
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Show all Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
La Nucia, Spain
from
$361,409
The year of construction 2027
2 and 3 Bedroom Homes in La Nucia Near Benidorm and Altea The properties are located in La Nucia, a tranquil town on the Costa Blanca in the Alicante province. Nestled in a scenic natural environment, the area is close to the renowned Ciudad Deportiva, which offers top-tier sports facilities…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Show all Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Malaga, Spain
from
$283,613
The year of construction 2028
Exclusive Apartments with Rooftop Pool in Málaga’s Historic Center Málaga’s historic center is one of the most vibrant areas in southern Spain, where tradition and modern life blend seamlessly. Here, narrow streets filled with charming cafés, authentic tapas bars, and boutiques open onto gra…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Show all Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Denia, Spain
from
$414,331
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Beachfront Apartments in a Private Complex in Denia Alicante These remarkable apartments in Dénia, a port city in the Alicante province of Spain, offer breathtaking sea views and direct access to the beach. Nestled along the front line of the magnificent Mediterranean coastline, in the Cost…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Where Not to Buy Property in Spain: an Overview of Problem Regions
21.10.2025
Where Not to Buy Property in Spain: an Overview of Problem Regions
Where Can I Buy a Cheap Apartment in Spain? Top Most Affordable Municipalities
17.10.2025
Where Can I Buy a Cheap Apartment in Spain? Top Most Affordable Municipalities
Show all publications