Residential complex Camporrosso Towers Contemporary Seafront Residential Complex in Calpe

A modern residential complex offering two- and three-bedroom apartments, ideally located in the heart of Calpe, on the seafront, at the foot of the iconic Peñón de Ifach. The project blends contemporary architecture with nature and the Mediterranean lifestyle.

Elegant, light-filled towers integrate seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. Spacious apartments with panoramic terraces enjoy stunning views of the sea, lagoon, and Costa Blanca mountains, flooding interiors with natural light.

Designed with comfort and quality of life in mind, the complex features landscaped gardens, a swimming pool, gym, coworking space, paddle tennis courts, relaxation areas, and social spaces.

Wellness-oriented amenities include yoga, pilates and calisthenics areas, a pool bar, children’s playgrounds and a kids club, creating a balanced environment for both residents and families.