Restaurants for sale in Ljubljana, Slovenia

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Restaurants and cafes for sale in Ljubljana, Slovenia

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сommercial properties
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hotels
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2 properties total found
Restaurant 149 m² in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Restaurant 149 m²
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 149 m²
Restaurant in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Ljubljana.The …
$330,169
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Restaurant 150 m² in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Restaurant 150 m²
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 150 m²
Restaurant in one of the prestigious business centers in the business part of Ljubljana.The …
$331,722
Leave a request
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