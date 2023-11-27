Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Commercial
  4. Other

Commercial property for sale in Slovenia

сommercial property
52
hotels
11
offices
14
shops
8
Other To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT PROJECT IN SLOVENIA in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT PROJECT IN SLOVENIA
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT PROJECT IN SLOVENIA. HOW IT WORKS? WHAT DOES AN INVESTOR GET? Simp…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT PROJECT IN SLOVENIA in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT PROJECT IN SLOVENIA
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT PROJECT IN SLOVENIA. HOW IT WORKS? WHAT DOES AN INVESTOR GET? Simp…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir