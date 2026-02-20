Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Saudi Arabia

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse in Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia
Townhouse
Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia
Rose Avenue is a luxury compound of closed type in the area of Al Ared (Al-Ared). The projec…
$531,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Saudi Arabia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go